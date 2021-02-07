Cloudbric Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $6,800.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00063408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.68 or 0.01171978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.51 or 0.06449149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

