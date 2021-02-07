Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTSH. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

