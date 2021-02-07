CoinEx Token (CET) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $8.74 million and $700,348.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.43 or 0.01151046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.97 or 0.06321971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022708 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

