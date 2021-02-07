Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Coloplast A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

