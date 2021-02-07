Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a top pick rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,831 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 110,813 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,181.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 134,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 123,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

