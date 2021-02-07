Comparing Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Strattner Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCNG) and Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Strattner Financial Group and Green Plains Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattner Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains Partners 0 0 0 1 4.00

Green Plains Partners has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Green Plains Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Plains Partners is more favorable than Strattner Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Strattner Financial Group has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains Partners has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Green Plains Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Green Plains Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Plains Partners $82.39 million 2.78 $41.48 million $1.76 5.61

Green Plains Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Strattner Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Strattner Financial Group and Green Plains Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattner Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Green Plains Partners 49.83% -57.99% 38.97%

Summary

Green Plains Partners beats Strattner Financial Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

Strattner Financial Group Corp., an investment management company, manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, convertibles, credit, and hedge funds. It also focuses on selling satellite based communications devices. The company was formerly known as SC Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Strattner Financial Group Corp. in March 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. It also owns and operates fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products. Green Plains Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Green Plains Partners LP is a subsidiary of Green Plains Inc.

