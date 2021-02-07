CryptoBonusMiles Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 247.4% higher against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $373,029.57 and approximately $30,944.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

