Curaleaf’s (CURLF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

