Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.96.

NYSE:CWK opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

