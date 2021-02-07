DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01.

OPBK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $8.08 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Myung Park sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $29,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,589.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 845,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,218 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

