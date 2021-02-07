Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY opened at $220.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $220.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at $245,465,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.