De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Shares Gap Down to $161.80

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $161.80, but opened at $156.80. De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) shares last traded at $162.49, with a volume of 120,545 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.32 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 151.36.

In other De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) news, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 510,000 shares of De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14). Also, insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

