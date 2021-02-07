Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €58.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPW. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.09 ($55.40).

FRA DPW opened at €42.22 ($49.67) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €41.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.44. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

