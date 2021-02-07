Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $238.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,180,797 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 270,080 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

