DNB Markets Upgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

