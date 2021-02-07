DNB Markets Upgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Buy

DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pareto Securities lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.