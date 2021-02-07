DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) PT Raised to $22.00 at Cowen

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $78,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DSP Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in DSP Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.