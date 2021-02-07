DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSV Panalpina A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

DSDVY opened at $82.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.66. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

