DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 91.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $15,548.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003987 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.