DURECT Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of DURECT in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.45 on Friday. DURECT has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $497.79 million, a P/E ratio of -48.99 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DURECT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,642 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,486,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in DURECT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 20.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702,639 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 292,124 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

