Dynamite Price Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $85,350.47 and approximately $90,281.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00094948 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002645 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,221 coins and its circulating supply is 372,385 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.