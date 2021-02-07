Elevate Credit (ELVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.14 million. On average, analysts expect Elevate Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

NYSE:ELVT opened at $4.39 on Friday. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $167.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Elevate Credit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.