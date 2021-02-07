ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Sell.

Shares of ENGGY opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

