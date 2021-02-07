Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ENTA opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

