EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Insider Gerry Madden Sells 25,000,000 Shares

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £500,000 ($653,253.20).
LON:EQT opened at GBX 2.28 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1. EQTEC plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of £160.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56.
EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Company Profile
