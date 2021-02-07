EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) Insider Gerry Madden Sells 25,000,000 Shares

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) (LON:EQT) insider Gerry Madden sold 25,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £500,000 ($653,253.20).

LON:EQT opened at GBX 2.28 ($0.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1. EQTEC plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.17 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of £160.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56.

EQTEC plc (EQT.L) Company Profile

EQTEC plc, a waste-to-value company, licenses and sells its gasification technology that generates green energy from waste in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste, as well as biomass and plastics.

