Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hitachi, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hitachi in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HTHIY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hitachi in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $92.29 on Friday. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

