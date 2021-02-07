Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for M/I Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of MHO opened at $52.47 on Friday. M/I Homes has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 45.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in M/I Homes by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

