Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Waters Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Waters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $11.00 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $283.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.76. Waters has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

