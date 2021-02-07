Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $228.91

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $228.91 and last traded at $228.91, with a volume of 19648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $6,076,773.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,904.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

