Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE EXPR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $203.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Express will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Express by 143.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,396 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Express during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Express by 0.5% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Express by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 175,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

