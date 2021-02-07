Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.18

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 6219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $149,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

