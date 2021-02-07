Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $132.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of -734.61, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

