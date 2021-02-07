Financial Survey: Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) & Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Vonage alerts:

89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Telefônica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vonage and Telefônica Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 3 9 0 2.75 Telefônica Brasil 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vonage currently has a consensus target price of $13.95, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Telefônica Brasil has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.58%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than Vonage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vonage and Telefônica Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion 2.86 -$19.48 million $0.19 72.21 Telefônica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.38 $1.27 billion $0.69 13.03

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. Telefônica Brasil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Telefônica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99% Telefônica Brasil 10.97% 6.70% 4.30%

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats Vonage on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.