Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €72.61 ($85.42).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €56.76 ($66.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a twelve month high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.