Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nord/LB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.66.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

