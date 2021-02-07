FY2020 EPS Estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Raised by National Bank Financial

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn ($13.12) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($13.34). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Air Canada (AC.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.96) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada (AC.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.79.

Air Canada (AC.TO) stock opened at C$21.87 on Friday. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$47.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.