FY2020 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

TKO stock opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Taseko Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$480.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$37,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$83,459.10. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$152,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,511,848 shares in the company, valued at C$4,814,743.61. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock worth $819,536.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

