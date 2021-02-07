FY2021 EPS Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $113.53 on Friday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock worth $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

