FY2021 EPS Estimates for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Raised by Analyst

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBCP. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

HBCP opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $272.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $37.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

