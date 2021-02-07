FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Limited Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MIME. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.92, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $1,460,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,104,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

