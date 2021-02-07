FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.72. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after buying an additional 1,363,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 247.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after buying an additional 819,890 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $17,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.