FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.76) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunovant’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.72. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after buying an additional 1,363,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 247.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,520,000 after buying an additional 819,890 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $19,040,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $17,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.
About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
