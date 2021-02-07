Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other research firms have also commented on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

