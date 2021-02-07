Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.29 million and $8.12 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.43 or 0.01151046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.97 or 0.06321971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022708 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015277 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

