Glu Mobile (GLUU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Glu Mobile to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, analysts expect Glu Mobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.19 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 306.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

GLUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,062.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

