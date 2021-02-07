GridCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $15,662.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GridCoin Profile

Get GridCoin alerts:

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,955,653 coins and its circulating supply is 412,302,621 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GridCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GridCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.