H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target Increased to $3.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.34 million, a PE ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 0.70. H2O Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

