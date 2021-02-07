HeartBout Price Reaches $0.0015 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. HeartBout has a market cap of $82,574.65 and $2,037.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

