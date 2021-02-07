Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE HIW opened at $40.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

