Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Infineon Technologies

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $43.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

