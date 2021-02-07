Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $3.93 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinity Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

