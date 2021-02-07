Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ IPHI opened at $165.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.97 and a 200-day moving average of $149.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Inphi by 29,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

